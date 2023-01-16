Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 189 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

