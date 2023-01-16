Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 523 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 65.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $82.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

