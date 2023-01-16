Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 667 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $2,102,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.08.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

