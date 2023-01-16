Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARG opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

