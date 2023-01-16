Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

