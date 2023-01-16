Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

