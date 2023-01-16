Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,881 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.19 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

