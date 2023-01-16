Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,046 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 525,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $36.99 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

