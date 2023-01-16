Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 575 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

