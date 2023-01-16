Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 775 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 285,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

