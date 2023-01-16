REDW Wealth LLC Has $591,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

