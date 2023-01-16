Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $69.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

