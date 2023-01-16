Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $132.12 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

