Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $54.48 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

