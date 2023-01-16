Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE SEE opened at $54.48 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

