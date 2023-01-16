Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 749 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 706,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,511,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 19,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $161.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

