Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $60.01 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

