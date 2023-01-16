Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

