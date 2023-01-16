SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,296 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 197.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

