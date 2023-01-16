SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 46,679 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

