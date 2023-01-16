SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,217 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

