SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,661 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.

DFS opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

