SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $17,585,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 59.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 36.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

