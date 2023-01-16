SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 344,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

