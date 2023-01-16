SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $328.58.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

