SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 126 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

NYSE MSCI opened at $505.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.50. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.