SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,846,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

