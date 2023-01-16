SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,003 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

