SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,015 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 670,329 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gold Fields Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

