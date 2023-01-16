SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 50,524 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.