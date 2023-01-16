SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kroger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

