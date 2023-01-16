SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Activity

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Featured Articles

