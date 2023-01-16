SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 570.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,257,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Qudian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Qudian, Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

