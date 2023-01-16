SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

SIVB stock opened at $252.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.26. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $705.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.