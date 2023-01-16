SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after buying an additional 2,445,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

