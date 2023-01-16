SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Price Performance

Perficient stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

