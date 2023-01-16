SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,746,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.