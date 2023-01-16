SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,244 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,373,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,871,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

BAX stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

