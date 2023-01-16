SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $3,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $226.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.14.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

