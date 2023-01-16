SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

