SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

MTD stock opened at $1,557.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,304.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,571.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

