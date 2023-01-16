SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 553.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $455.20 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $670.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

