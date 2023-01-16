SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

