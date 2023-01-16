SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. FMR LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,035,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,311 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,083,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,861,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

