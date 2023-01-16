SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.