SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

