SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.16 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.87 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

