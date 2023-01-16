SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,202 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

