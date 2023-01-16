SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,643 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.