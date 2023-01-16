SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $135.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

